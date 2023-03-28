The Church of the Brethren in Nigeria, Also Known As Ecclesiya Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYA), has expressed concern over the present security and economic travails confronting Nigerians.

It has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to write his name in gold by resolving the fuel and naira scarcity facing common man before handing over to the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29th 2023

The church of Brethren in Nigeria was among of the churches greatly affected by the activities of Boko Haram during their reign of terror in Adamawa State.

The church lost over 1,390 local church auditoriums to the insurgents according to the statistics released by the church.

Despite all odds it passed through, it is marking one hundred years of its existence in Nigeria.

At this event, President of the church, Reverend Joel Stephen Billi insists the security situation in the country still needs to be urgently addressed.

This administration has just over two months to go before its expiration

But the Church President believes that within this time the Buhari Administration must address the scarcity of fuel and cash, for posterity’s sake

The state governor and other speakers at the event believe there is a better future for the country.

The forum was used to commend the effort of the church in bringing stability to the country.

People from all walks of life prayed for the peace of the country.

The church which started in Garkida in 1923 currently has headquarters in Kwarhi, Adamawa State, with most its local congregations in the state and other Boko Haram troubled areas in the North East.

POST-ELECTION: POLICE, DSS WARN AGAINST VIOLENCE, URGE POLITICIANS TO EXPLORE APPROPRIATE CHANNELS FOR REDRESS.

The Inspector General of Police has lent his voice to the warning by the Department of State Services, DSS, against plans by aggrieved politicians to instigate a breakdown of law and order, in response to the outcome of the elections.

Usman Alkali says any appropriate law enforcement actions would be taken against anyone instigating violence.

A meeting convened by the Inspector General of Police to take a look at the operations of the police during the just concluded elections.

Among those present are Commissioners of Police who took charge of security during the polls.

The Police Chief is mindful of the political fall-out.

But wants aggrieved persons to abide by the law in seeking redress.

Earlier, the Department of State Services issued a warning against any attempt to incite violence and subvert the democratic process.

In the statement, the Spokesman for the Sevice said

“the Service will continue to take necessary measures to checkmate these elements who do not wish the country well.”

In a related action, the DSS said its agents in a joint operation with other security agents arrested a retired Army Officer- Col AU Suleiman.

The DSS alleges that the retired Colonel is part of a 6 man gang of criminals in Kogi State.

But a group has dismissed the claims against the retired Colonel Suleiman, describing him as a revered politician.

The onus of proof is now on the DSS.

