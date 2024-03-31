Actor Chance Perdomo, best known for his role in Netflix horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has died in a motorcycle accident, aged 27, his publicist has announced.

The British-American star was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Southampton.

He was nominated for best actor at the 2019 Bafta TV awards for his role in BBC Three drama Killed by My Debt.

Details of where the accident took place, or how it was caused, have not yet been shared. CBS reports that the representative said “no other individuals were involved”.

As well as playing warlock Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix drama, Perdomo starred as Andre Anderson in Amazon Prime’s superhero series Gen V.

A statement released by Amazon MGM Studios and Gen V co-producers Sony Pictures Television remembered the actor as “charming” and an “enthusiastic force of nature”.

Perdomo studied law after leaving school and began his acting career in 2017 with a part in the CBBC series Hetty Feather.

His role in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina saw him being named among Bafta’s “Breakthrough Brits” in 2019.

After being nominated for the best actor Bafta in the same year, Perdomo told BBC Newsbeat he had been “overwhelmed” by the reaction to Killed by My Debt – a docudrama based on the true story of Jerome Rogers, a motorcycle courier in London who found himself in crushing debt and took his own life.

In the run-up to the Bafta awards ceremony in May 2019, Perdomo was reported by a local newspaper to have returned to his former Southampton secondary school to give a talk to Year 10 pupils.

“He spoke to them about working hard and he told them it was just his passion for acting and not for fame that got him where he is now,” Redbridge Community School’s headteacher Jason Ashley told the Southern Daily Echo at the time.