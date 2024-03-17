The NASFAT Islamic Centre has called for perseverance among Muslims as the government puts various measures in place to address the current economic situation in the country.

The Islamic organization is advocating more support for the vulnerable, asking Muslims to continue to practice the teachings of Ramadan.

This is the 2024 annual Ramadan Lecture organised by the NASFAT Islamic Center.

This gathering focuses on the theme: Despair Not, of the Mercy of Allah” a reminder to Muslims to be patient and seek Allah’s mercy during this trying time.

Muslims were also encouraged to give alms to the vulnerable highlighting one of the major teachings of Ramadan as sharing with those in need.

The association identified Insecurity and high cost of food as some of the challenges faced by Nigerians. They also called on the government to continue intervention efforts to make life easy for citizens.

Other issues highlighted at the event is the need for parents to ensure proper upbringing of their children to reduce the recent trend of crimes in the country.

As Muslims continue to observe Ramadan, organisers believe symposiums like this gives more insights to the teachings of Islam and peaceful existence among Nigerians.