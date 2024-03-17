Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, has been kidnapped in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The governorship election in Edo State is scheduled for September 21 while campaigning for the election is scheduled to start on April 24.

Mr Aziegbemi, a political ally of Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, was abducted by gunmen on Osaro Street in the Government Reservation Area (GRA) of Benin, the state capital, at about 11 pm on Friday.

He was said to have been abducted at a section of Osaro Street where there were speed breakers

The Edo PDP chairman had earlier on Friday evening attended a meeting at the Government House in GRA.

The whereabouts of the Edo State PDP chairman remained unknown at press time while no demand for ransom had been made by his abductors.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the incident, added that the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, had given a marching order to the tactical teams of the command to rescue Aziegbemi unhurt while his abductors should also be apprehended and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other criminals.

In a press statement he issued on Saturday, Nwabuzor quoted Adegboye as having directed the command’s tactical team leaders to conduct a rescue party for Aziegbemi in collaboration with the vigilance groups and hunters in the state.

Adegboye also said he received the report of the kidnap incident with shock, prompting him to immediately issue a marching order.

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has howver urged government to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of Aziegbemi.

In a press statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, the party also demanded the release of all other abducted citizens, blaming the nation’s security challenges on the ruling All Progressives’ Congress (APC).

Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, in his response stated that the Godwin Obaseki administration was on top of the “unfortunate” kidnap of Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony Aziegbemi.

He added that the government is working closely with security agencies to ensure his safe release and quick return to his family.