The Ondo State Executive Council has approved the sum of N3.47 billion counterpart funds for the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project.

The Commissioner for Energy, Mines and Mineral Resources, Razaq Obe and Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Olugbenga Omole, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the council’s meeting.

The Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project would see many feeder roads asphalted to connect rural dwellers to cities and drive the economy of the State through Agriculture, while other life impacting community projects will equally be executed.

Also, as part of commitment to transforming Akure, the state capital into smart city, Ondo State government has approved street lighting system via solar-powered street light.