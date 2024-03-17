The Plateau state government is partnering with the traditional institutions in the state to reach out to people at the grassroots.

The ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs in Plateau state has continued its effort to reach everyone , especially the disadvantaged and ensure they directly feel the impact of Government.

The commissioner that will coordinate the process says it will benefit residents in all 17 local government areas of the state.

The state government have also settled all outstanding debts owed teachers , this is part of the programme to improve the education sector in the state.

The inclusion of traditional rulers in the scheme of things will make it easier for government to reach out, it will also be easy and quicker for the people to feel the impact of Government.