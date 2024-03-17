The Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority, Oyetunde Ojo has expressed Federal Government’s readiness to address housing deficit in the country.

This was the focal point when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo Olu, to discuss partnership and collaboration.

With a population of almost 200 million people in Nigeria, many are still in need of a home with the major cause being high standard of living.

After various strategies put in place, the Federal Housing authority is now partnering with State Governments to ensure more homes are provided for citizens.

At a courtesy visit by the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority to the Governor of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu, He says President Tinubu’s administration is committed to reducing housing deficit nationwide and ensure every citizen has housing option according to his or her pockets.

On Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s part, he says the state Government is ready to support the projects of the Federal housing authority to provide shelter to every Lagos resident.

In the next few years, the problem of housing deficit may be non existent if monies and projects are properly assigned and done efficiently.