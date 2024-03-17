The Lagos State Police Command have arrested a secondary school principal in the Igando area of Lagos for allegedly flogging a female student and inflicting injuries on her body.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the principal was picked up on Friday by the Igando Police Division of the command for interrogation.

Mr Hundeyin said that the Lagos State Ministry of Education had also intervened in the case, to get the principal investigated and prosecuted if found culpable.

A video had surfaced online showing a female student with marks on her body, allegedly resulting from flogging.

This prompted calls on the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Commissioner for Education, and Commissioner of Youth and Social Development to wade into the matter.