The 2024 governorship aspiration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has received the backing of notable politicians in Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State, who donated campaign vehicles for the realisation of the dream.

The Irele chapter of Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation was also launched to take the message to the grassroots.

Top politicians in the area, including the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Professor Emmanuel Igbasan, a former member of the House of Representatives, Albert Akintoye among others, came to give support to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s aspiration.

The Director-General of the Group, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, who inaugurated the council chapter, said Governor Aiyedatiwa has demonstrated clearly that he is the best man for the job.

The Commissioner described Governor Aiyedatiwa as the legacy left behind by former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of vehicles for the campaign organisation for grassroots mobilisation for Governor Aiyedatiwa.