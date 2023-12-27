The Government of Ondo state has announced the tragic death of Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

Mr. Akeredolu departed this world in the early hours of today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

According to a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, his death has left behind a profound void in the hearts of the people of the state.

The statement added that Governor Akeredolu answered the eternal call while receiving medical treatment in Germany.

He succumbed to complications arising from protracted prostate cancer.

A letter has been sent to President Bola Tinubu, to officially inform His Excellency of this devastating news.

The Family and the state Government appreciated Mr. President for his support for Governor Akeredolu during his illness.

The family and the state government will release further details regarding the funeral arrangements.