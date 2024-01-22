Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has urged members of the party to embrace peace and unity ahead of the coming governorship election in the State.

Mr. Aiyedatiwa spoke at an interactive session with stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from across the 18 local government areas of the State.

He stressed the need for all contending forces within the party to come together to move the party and the State forward.

The Governor said he will liaise with the leadership of the party to ensure the smooth running of the party structure, regular stakeholders’ engagement and the operations of the Leaders’ Caucus and the Governor’s Advisory Council.

The Governor urged the party leaders to ensure peaceful conduct of aspirants and their followers, adding that there must be a rancorous-free primary election.

He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for showing keen interest in the peace and development of Ondo State, adding that the president is happy with the current tranquility being enjoyed in the State.