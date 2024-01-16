16 Plateau Assembly Lawmakers of the PDP Sacked By The Court Of Appeal Says all Plan has been concluded for their resumption to the official law making duty Tuesday, January 23rd, despite the judgment that nullified their election.

The law makers claimed that the Supreme Court judgment that validated the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang has vindicated them as valid members.

At a briefing with journalists in Jos, the lawmakers boldly assured that they would be resuming on Tuesday when the House reconvenes.

They also confirmed that members of their various constituencies will follow them.