The minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake has visited victims of involved in the last explosion that happened at Bodija area of Ibadan.

The minister paid the visit shortly after visiting the site of the explosion where he said the next line of action by the a federal would be determine by the outcome of the investigation.

The minister expressed shock at the level of damage, but more shocking for him was elite residents who couldn’t speak up when they noticed illegal activities in the area .

The minister is now heading to the office of the Governor at Agodi where there would be more deliberations about the matter.