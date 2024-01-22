The Obong of Calabar, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, has congratulated the Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu on his victory at the Supreme Court, describing the judgment as deserving and reflective of People’s will.

The Obong’s Congratulatory message was contained in a statement he personally signed, saying the decision of the apex court was a welcome development and in sink with the popular Mandate given to the Governor by the electorates in Cross River State.

The First Class Monarch urged the Governor not to relent in delivering purposeful governance to all the people of Cross River State, irrespective of political parties considerations, religion or ethnic differences.

He called on the people of Cross River State ,especially those on the others side of the divides, to join hands with Governor Bassey Otu’s administration in the collective goal of making the state a better place for all and sundry.

The Royal father assured the Governor of support of the traditional institution and the Efik Kingdom allover the world, in his efforts to bring good governance to the State.