Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has pledged his commitment to participatory administration and an open door policy.

Governor Otu made the commitment in a message to the people of Cross River State signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbeche, on Democracy Day.

According to the governor, the Peoples First Agenda encapsulates his administration’s dedication to economic growth, prosperity, and security across the state.

He urged citizens to support his government and the administration of President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed, noting that democratic gains could only be achieved with the backing and encouragement of the people.

While urging citizens to shun acts capable of truncating democratic governance in the state and country at large, the governor stated, “having come a long way as a country, we must do even more to preserve this democracy for the sake of posterity.”

Continuing, Otu said, apart from being the fifth conservative democratic transfer of power from one administration to another since the beginning of the 4th Republic, it marks the beginning of a new and critical administration in our almost 23 years of unbroken democratic experience.

“I urge you my dear people, not only to pray for the success of the new administration, but also to work and walk with us to our greatness,” the governor appealed.

He added, “let us continue to support the administration of our President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as the mandate you gave to me and my dear brother, Peter Odey.”