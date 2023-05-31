The Governor of Cross River State Bassey Otu has constituted a three-man transition review committee.

The governor’s appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, General Administration in the Office of the Secretary to the Cross River State Government, Innocent Eteng.

The statement indicated that a former Secretary to the State Government and former Executive Secretary of Nigeria’s National Planning Commission, Ntufam Fidelis Ugbo would serve as Chairman of the committee, while Professor Eyo Etim Nyong, a professor of Petroleum Geology and pioneer commissioner, who represented Cross River State on the first ever board of the Niger Delta Development Commission is to serve as member.

According to the statement, the secretary of the committee is the former Vice Chancellor of the Cross River State University of Technology, CRUTECH and a member of the Philosophy of Education Society of Great Britain and that of Australia, Professor Anthony Owan-Enoh.

The committee has been given the mandate to review and harmonize the transition report and present the same to the governor for consideration and further necessary action.

It would be recalled that the governor during his inaugural speech promised to provide the best governance to the people of Cross River State, saying it is not lost on us the enormous work that must be done and the weight of built-up expectations. Therefore, we shall manage time effectively to rewrite the trajectory of our corporate aspirations in line with our collective dreams in divine destiny.

“We are ready to hit the ground running. Already, we have designed and reviewed our strategic road map to guide our actions as we kick off. We are committed to changing the fortunes of Cross River State,” the governor added.