Ekiti govt constitutes transition committee, advisory council

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has approved the composition of a Transition Committee and an Advisory Council, following the election of Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji as Governor-elect.

The Transition Committee. would among other tasks, study the state of affairs of the present administration, review the programmes and projects of MDAs and map out strategies for a smooth transition from the incumbent to the incoming government. The Advisory Council would address unresolved issues.

The Transition Committee and Advisory Council comprise members nominated by the state government and the Governor-elect.

Members of the Transition Committee are:

• Mr Foluso Daramola (SSG/ Chairperson)

• Mr Tolu Ibitola (Chief of Staff)

• Mr Wale Fapohunda, SAN. (AG/ Comm for Justice)

• Mr Akin Oyebode (Comm for Finance)

• Mrs Peju Babafemi (Head of Service)

• Dr (Mrs) Olabimpe Aderiye, mni

• Dr Oyebanji Filani

• Mr O’seun Odewale

• Mrs Margaret Fagboyo

• Prof Bolaji Aluko

• Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Co-Chairperson)

• Mr Oluwole Ariyo

• Mr Deji Ajayi

• Senator Tony Adeniyi

• Mr Niyi Adebayo

• Engr Dipo Bamisaye

• Dr Habibat Adubiaro

• Mr Sunday Fatoba

• Prof Bisi Aina

• Mr Adejumo Feyisope

The Advisory Council members are:

• Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi (Chairperson)

• Prof Modupe Adelabu (Co-Chairperson)

• Surv. Abiodun Aluko

• Chief Jide Awe

The Committees are to turn in their reports within six weeks from the date of their inauguration.

Abiodun Oyebanji was declared winner of the June 18 governorship election in the state, beating other contestants to emerge victorious