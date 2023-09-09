The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu has inaugurated a committee to oversee the disbursement of two billion Naira Palliative fund in the state.

The Governor is determined to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal on civil and public servants as well as ensure judicious distribution of palliative funds.

Advertisement

The committee, which has the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Owan-Enoh as Chairman, would implement the incentives laid out by Governor Otu for a period of six months pending when the economy improves.

Governor Otu made the announcement during a parley with the media held to mark 100 days in office.

Advertisement

According to him, “As part of efforts to effectively distribute the palliative, we decided to constitute a committee to enhance implementation. The committee will oversee that Cross River State civil servant receive ₦10 thousand additional funds for the next six months commencing this September.”

Governor Otu also stated that the state government would maintain its free basic education program, reinstate payment of WAEC (West African Examination Council) fees for Cross River inhabitants, and reinstate free medical treatment for pregnant women and children under the age of five.

Advertisement

“To make life even easier for citizens, we will provide free medical treatment to pregnant women, children under the age of five, and the elderly aged 60 and up.” “We intend to provide farmers with soft loans to improve their food security and means of livelihood,” he stated.

Advertisement

The Governor expressed his hope that the committee will carry out the measures in accordance with his ‘People First’ agenda.