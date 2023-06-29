Governor Bassey Otu, and his wife, Eyoanwan, joined in on the Eid-Adha celebrations with the inmates of the Custodial Center in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State.

Governor Otu, his wife, and a few guests were captivated by the inmates’ numerous types of entertainment, including a magnificent dancing competition.

The governor stated that his visit to the Custodial Center was to empathise with the detainees during the Eid festivities and to encourage them not to give up hope.

Advertisement

Also speaking, the wife of the governor, Reverend Eyoanwan Otu, said the visit was aimed at giving the inmates a sense of belonging and to share the love as exemplified by the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.

Mrs. Otu, who organised the get-together, explained that it was her own way of sharing love to all and to encourage them to keep hope alive; take advantage of the different vocational skills offered within the facility and develop theyourselves for easy reintegration into society.

Responding, the substantive Controller of Corrections, Cross River State Command, Adeyinka Oyun expressed appreciation to the governor and his wife for the visit to the Custodial Centre in Afokang, Calabar.

Oyun, who explained that the centre has a total of 573 inmates, with 67 of those on Death Row (IDR), pleaded with Governor Otu to support custodial centres across the state with essential basic needs.

He noted that across the custodial centres in the state were inmates with enormous potentials, which could be nurtured positively and prayed the governor to extend his goodwill towards the inmates of Cross River State Command.

Advertisement

The Controller thanked the governor and his wife for making out time to visit saying 99 percent of the Inmates present were from Cross River State.

Highlights of the visit were donations of items such as food for inmates, toiletries and cash including presentation of star prices to inmates that won the various competitions.