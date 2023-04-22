Governor of of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje has pardoned 43 inmates at the Goron Dutse custodial facility to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Governor Ganduje while pardoning the inmates said a total of 4,000 inmates have been pardoned in the last 8 years.

Represented by his deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, the Governor said that “his government had, within eight years, spent N4.9 million to settle fines and compensations for the inmates.”

While stressing that freedom was everything to human life, Governor Ganduje called on the pardoned inmates to exhibit good character on return to society.

The Controller of the correctional service in the State, Mr Suleiman Inuwa, explained that “the gesture would assist in decongesting the facilities.”

He said that it would also ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the yard.

Inuwa urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the Nigerian Correctional Service by being law-abiding.

The Chairman of the Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Mallam Abdullahi Garba, thanked the Governor for exercising the power conferred on him by the constitution to free the inmates.

He also thanked the Correctional Service management and the council for recommending the inmates for that gesture.