Eid-el-fitr: Ganduje releases 90 inmates from Kano Correctional Centres

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has pardoned 90 inmates across Kano Correctional Centres to mark the 2022 Eid-el-fitr celebration.

The Governor after the release urged them to report to government and register for skills acquisition Programmes.

A statement issued by Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar said the Governor visited one of the Correctional Centres along with some members of the state Executive Council, party leaders and elders, among other government dignitaries to secure the releases.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje assured that more inmates would be pardoned in the next 70 days during Eid-Kabir celebration.

Some of them were pardoned because of ill-health and age, while some because of their inability to pay for fines placed on them and some were even on death row.

Governor Ganduje reminded them that, the pardon was not only meant to decongest Correctional Centres, but to also give them another chance to be of good character.