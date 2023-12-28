Ten notable citizens were honored with a lavish reception by Bassey Otu, the governor of Cross River State, for their contributions to the development of the country.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, and his spouse were among the guests at the event, which took place in Calabar, the state capital.

Other attendees included the Deputy Governor, Mr. Peter Odey, and a few members of the national and state assemblies.

One of the “Defining moments in the history of Cross River State, which signalled the dawn of a new era in purposeful leadership, where the citizens little or immense contribution to nation building is recognized and rewarded accordingly,” according to Governor Otu, was the elevation of the award recipients.

Advertisement

To the Honourees, he said ,“There are social responsibility each of you owe the nation, state and the communities you live in to serve as role models in terms of mentorship and transformational leadership. You need to replicate the zeal in governance and patriotism in the service to the state and of course the nation,” Otu stressed.

The Governor urged all citizens of Cross River and other citizen residents in the state to forge a bond of unity that would entrench development and economic growth in every sector.

A justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Jane Inyang, who spoke on behalf of other honourees said, “We are thankful for this honour and privilege to serve our nation. We pledge to lift Cross River State high in our different capacities in service to the nation.”

In an interview, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, who was one of the honourees said,“It is a beautiful thing to have the Cross River State Governor and the government honour its illustrious sons and daughters, who have been recently elevated. We thank President Bola Tinubu for the elevation he has given to sons and daughters of Cross River State and we want to assure him that we will work behind him to achieve success.”

Advertisement

Another awardee, the Nigerian Army Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye said, “I thank the Nigerian President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve our nation and Governor Otu for honouring his own brothers and sister. I also thank my boss, the Chief of Defence Staff and his dear wife, who inspite of his tight schedule decided to witness this event. We only promise that we will put in our best to ensure that there is peace across Nigeria.”

Also, the Minister of Sports, John Owan-Enoh stated, “It is often said that to him whom much is given, much is required. I think that it increases the sense of responsibility that all of us have; not just the responsibility all of us have in Abuja, but the responsibility we have towards Cross River State. The governor has emerged out of this event stronger and more powerful, and it is a demonstration of leadership on his part.”

Awardees include the Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Jane Esienanwan Inyang, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, the Minister of Sports, Senator John Owan-Enoh and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye as well as the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Department of Finance and Administration, ICT, force headquarters, Abuja.

Advertisement

Others are Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 9, Umuahia, Echeng Eworo Echeng; Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 11, Osogbo, Paul Ojeka Odama; Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 11 Osogbo, Patrick Ogon Edung and Assistant Inspector General of Police, Emmanuel Effiom, Presidency as well as retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Susan Horsfall.

The ceremony, which featured cultural dances, display by the Tourism Bureau Jazz band, Carnival front line girls and stand up comedy, climaxed with the presentation of plaques to the honourees.