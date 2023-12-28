In Kaduna, a state often perceived as divided along ethnic and religious lines, a new glimmer of hope is emerging.

Youths are harnessing the transformative power of the arts to bridge the gap between communities separated by religious differences.

Across various neighborhoods and cities, young individuals in Kaduna state, gathered to utilize their creative talents as a means of fostering unity and understanding.

Some communities in the past have been separated by ethnic or religious differences.

These youths are using mediums like poetry, painting, music, and art exhibitions to convey messages about the necessity of bridging this gap, believing that art has the ability to transcend barriers.

They are not only showcasing their talents but also organizing performances that encourage dialogue and interaction among communities that have historically been at odds.

Prominent Nigerian Rapper M.I Abaga, the guest poet, wants the government to intervene and support the creative industry.

Clips showcasing exhibitions, art installations, and joint projects being displayed and appreciated by people from different backgrounds underscore the impact of these initiatives.

Artists believe to be creating not just artworks but also pathways towards a more harmonious and understanding society.