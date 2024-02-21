The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has announced the new committee that will complete the party’s Edo State Governorship primary.

The New Committee is headed by Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu.

The new committee is sequel to the Statement from the party on Tuesday evening where it disclosed that the Edo State Governorship primary was inconclusive.

The earlier committee which conducted the primary was headed by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

There was widespread confusion after the primaries with the Uzodinma led committee announcing Charles Idahosa winner while two Other aspirants laid claim to the ticket.