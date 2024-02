Monday Okpebholo has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress Governorship primaries in Edo State.

The Chairman of the election committee and Governor of Cross river State, Bassey Otu announced the final result of the exercise in the capital, Benin after the collating results from 18 Local Government Areas.

Senator Okpebholo polled a total of 12,433 votes to defeat 11 other aspirants who contested the primary election.

More details later….