The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.
He polled 273,424 to defeat his closest rival, Yaman Abdullahi of the PDP who polled 155,490
The governor won the poll to serve a second term of another four years in office under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
He won in all the 16 local government areas of the state in the election results declared by the INEC Returning officer for the polls, Professor Isaac Itodo, the
Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture Markurdi, Benue state.
KWARA STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION FINAL RESULT.
Registered voters 1,695,927
Accredited voters 472,772.
APC 273,424
LP 1,647
NNPP 4,398
PDP 155,490
SDP 13,922
Total Valid votes 460,497
Rejected votes 10,274
Total votes cast 470,771
Returning officer, Prof Isaac Itodo, VC, Federal University of Agric, Makurdi.
Leave a Reply