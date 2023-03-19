The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state as the winner of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

He polled 273,424 to defeat his closest rival, Yaman Abdullahi of the PDP who polled 155,490

The governor won the poll to serve a second term of another four years in office under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Advertisement

He won in all the 16 local government areas of the state in the election results declared by the INEC Returning officer for the polls, Professor Isaac Itodo, the

Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture Markurdi, Benue state.

KWARA STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION FINAL RESULT.

Advertisement

Registered voters 1,695,927

Accredited voters 472,772.

APC 273,424

LP 1,647

Advertisement

NNPP 4,398

PDP 155,490

SDP 13,922

Advertisement

Total Valid votes 460,497

Rejected votes 10,274

Total votes cast 470,771

Returning officer, Prof Isaac Itodo, VC, Federal University of Agric, Makurdi.