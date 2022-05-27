Senator Uba Sani declared winner of Kaduna APC governorship primary

Senator Uba Sani has been declared winner of the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State.

The Chairman of Kaduna APC Governorship primary election, Anachuna Izu, who announced the results of the election said Senator Sani polled a total of 1,149 votes to become the party’s flag bearer.

Sani, who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, defeated two other aspirants Bashir Abubakar, who scored 37 votes and Sani Shaaban who got 10 votes in the contest.

1, 245 delegates were accredited for the exercise. The total votes cast stood at 1,235 with 39 votes invalid.