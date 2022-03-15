Senator Uba Sani, former C.O.S Sani Datijjo to run in 2023

Two Candidates vying for the Kaduna State Governorship Seat under the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Tuesday declared their intention to contest in the 2023 general elections.

One of them is the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Uba Sani and the other, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Planning and Budget, Sani Datijjo.

Senator Uba Sani on Tuesday visited the All Progressive Congress(APC) secretariat in Kaduna where he addressed the the State Working Committee, informing them of his intentions.

He said after working with Governor Nasir El-Rufai for over twenty years he remains the right man to succeed the Governor and deliver transformational leadership.

Similarly, Speaker of State House of assembly, Yusuf Zailani, together with other APC stakeholders gathered at the State House of Assembly where the former Chief of Staff to the Governor, Muhammed Sani Datijjo, declared his intention.

The Commissioner for Planning and Budget noted that he has been a core part of the Governors team, having served as Commissioner and chief of Staff.

He acknowledged that the Governor has laid a foundation that must be consolidated upon by someone who has been part of the process, arguing that he remains that person.

He also revealed that the Governor, His deputy and the speaker of the State house of have prayed for him and given him hope.

This comes barely a week after Governor El-Rufai announced that his successor would be selected from the core team of his administration since 2015