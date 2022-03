Gunmen have abducted a four-year-old child named Esther Olisa in Danjuma area of Akure, Akure South local government, Ondo State

The girl was abducted at her father’s residence, shortly after she had dinner with her family on Saturday.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Fumilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident.

She claimed that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the kidnapping.