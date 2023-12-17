The atmosphere at ECWA blue roof Sabo in Kaduna state was filled with excitement and appreciation, as Governor Uba Sani graced the enchanting Christmas carol organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)Sunday evening.

In the historic moment, Governor Uba Sani’s presence marks a significant departure from the past, being the first governor in over a decade to partake in this festive event within Kaduna State.

The Governor in his address promised to be fair to everyone in the state. He has Invited the Christian community over to the government House on Christmas Day for the Christmas celebration.