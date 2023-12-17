A Nigerian- born Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience, Ijeoma Uchegbu, has been announced as the 7th President of Wolfson College, one of the 31 colleges of the University of Cambridge.

Elated by the news, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has rejoiced with her describing the appointment as well deserved.

She said the appointment of Professor Uchegbu did not come to her as a surprise knowing her pedigree in the field of research and knowledge.

Her appointment has further confirmed that there is reward for hardwork and Nigerians abroad are endowed with people of integrity and excellence.

Prof. Uchegbu, known for her ground-breaking work in nanoparticle drug delivery, is currently a Professor of Pharmaceutical Neuroscience at University College London (UCL).

She will succeed the current President, Professor Jane Clarke, on October 1, 2024.

Advertisement

She completed her pharmacy studies at the University of Benin in 1981 before attending the University of Lagos to obtain her master’s degree.

In the last one week, the NIDCOM boss has had cause to celebrate seven Nigerian achievers on their various global appointments and awards.

They include Dr Olusimbo Ige, first black female Commissioner of Health in Chicago, Dr Oluwatosin Olateju, first black woman Commissioner for Public Health in Maryland and UK-based Fene Osakwe, a winner of the Global Cyber Security Educator of the Year.

In the field of sports , Asisat Oshoala, Victor Osimhen and Chiamaka Nnadozie for winning the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.