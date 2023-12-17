The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Caroline Adepoju has said that International Passport can now be processed and collected within two weeks of registration.



She disclosed this during at the opening of the NIS Passport Front Office in Offa, Kwara state.

The new passport front office in Offa, Kwara state was established on the request of the Oloffa of Offa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi.

With this development, the people of Offa and neighbouring communities do not have to travel to Ilorin to apply for international passport.

Nigerians have always complained about delay in issuance of international passports by the immigration service.

Authorities of the service say international passports can now be collected within two weeks, and it will only take longer if there are errors made by the applicants.

