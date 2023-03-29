The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to ease passport availability for Nigerians upon application.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola stated this at the commissioning of Ilesa passport Front Office and Production Centre of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

In recent time particularly after COVID-19 period, there has been upsurge in the demand for passport due to the rate at which Nigerians travel abroad.

The Nigeria Immigration Service has however been working to meet the demands of NIgerians in this regard.

In 2021, one million passports were produced by the Nigeria Immigration Service while the service produced 1.8 million passports in 2022.

Inauguration of this passport office in Ilesa is another step by the Federal Government towards responding to the increase in demands for passport and as well ensuring seamless collection process.

Passport is an Identity Document aside from being travel document.

The Minister enjoins Nigerians seeking to apply for passport not to cut corners to avoid being scammed.

The passport Centre will not only promote the socioeconomic development of Ijesaland but will also reduce traffic at the Osogbo office of the Service.

