Christmas has come early for the Nigerian Navy as the Officers Wives’ Association organize a carol service to celebrate the season.

It’s the countdown to Christmas and the bells are ringing.

For the Nigerian Navy, the celebrations have come early.

This Carol service organized by the Naval Officers’ Wives’ Association heralds the birth of Jesus Christ- the reason for the season.

Christmas carols are rendered to set the mood for the celebration which is not just meant to unite Christians but adherents of other faiths as well.

This choral group of children performed the famous Joy to the World in recognition of the Nativity of Jesus.

Advertisement

Beyond the singing, there’s a reminder of the bible lessons for the season.

The Chief of Naval staff seizes the moment to remember those who lost their lives to the error bombing in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State.

Amid the festivities, the Navy is optimistic 2024 will herald good tidings.