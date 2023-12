Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, signed the 2024 appropriation bill of 458 Billion Naira into law on Friday.

The signing took place at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna.

He emphasized that the budget, titled “Rural Transformation for Inclusive Development,” aims to bring development closer to the people.

Governor Uba Sani also reaffirmed his dedication to revitalizing rural economies and advancing human capital development.