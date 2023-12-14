24 hours after presenting the 2024 appropriation bill of 800 billion naira to a four-member House of Assembly led by Edison Ehie.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has signed 2024 budget into law.

Just before news of this development, 25 lawmakers loyal to Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike continued legislative activities as they convened for plenary in the auditorium of the house of Assembly quarters.

They adopted a resolution condemning the demolition exercise by the State Government describing it as illegal.

The lawmakers led by Martins Amaewhule also called on the federal government, security agencies and the international community to intervene.

In the meantime, the Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara says his administration will continue to work with state assembly to achieve the desired success for the state.