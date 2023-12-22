Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde has signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill of four hundred and thirty-eight point four billion naira into law.The budget signing took place at the Governor’s Executive chamber, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan.

In his remarks shortly before assenting the budget, Makinde commended the state legislative arm for their legislative scrutiny and accelerated approval.

He explained that the budget preparation took keen consideration of some of the current economic realities regarding the fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate challenges.



He then sought for more understanding, support, and cooperation from critical stakeholders particularly Labour organizations in the state.

The Governor who noted that budget performance was not more than 35 percent when he assumed office said his administration has been able to double the figure and assured that 2024 budget would target 80 percent performance.