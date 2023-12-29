Govrrnor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has said the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N703.028bn signed into law.

According to the governor, the budget will further enhance the development of the state and make it Nigeria’s infrastructure capital.

The governor stated this while signing the Bill into law after it was presented to him by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo who was accompanied by principal officers of the House at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said the state has continued to grow in leap and bounds in the last five years, noting that the budget is a testament of his administration’s commitment to irrevocable implementation of its vision.

He said: “When we assumed office on the 29 of May, 2019, we were committed to a vision to ensure that we create an enabling environment for investments and investors to strive in Ogun State, believing that that is very fundamental to the economic development of our state and the individual prosperity of our people.

“Today, we have a budget that has become law, that is more than twice our budget when we assumed office. Year after year, we have successfully implemented our budget to the tune of a minimum of 70 per cent”

He said his government would continue to build on the solid foundation which had been laid, just as he promised to be fair and equitable to all sections of the state in project implementation and execution.