Governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal has approved the payment of 13th month salary of civil servants for the year 2023.

Governor Dauda is the first Zamfara Governor to have approved such payment since the creation of the state in 1996

The state government made the announcement in a circular signed by the Head of Service, Ahmed Aliyu Liman.

A statement says the remarkable payment of a 13th-month salary is the first of its kind in the history of the state

The statement added that the decision aligns with the state government’s commitment to improving the welfare of workers and to motivate the workforce for optimal performance.

“ The statement reads” Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the swift payment of end-of-the-year bonus for public and civil servants in Zamfara”.

“This kind gesture is meant to boost the Worker’s morale and provide them financial support during the Yuletide season ” The statement read.

“We are proud to say that this administration has made history by paying the 13th-month salary which every worker in the state will benefit from ”

“This move is a testament to Governor Lawal’s desire to implement policies that enhance working conditions, increase salary, and provide career advancement and opportunities for government workers”

“The payment of the 13th-month salary is just one of many initiatives aimed at empowering workers and promoting economic growth in Zamfara State.”