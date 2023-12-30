There could soon be a food crisis in the nation if nothing is done to stop bandits from killing farmers, according to the senator representing Taraba South at the National Assembly and chairman senate committee on social welfare and poverty alleviation David Jimkuta.

The senator claimed that within three months, bandits had slain approximately 700 of his supporters from the state’s Ussa and Takum local government regions.

He urged the federal government to impose an emergency declaration in communities at war.

Residents and pertinent authorities are becoming increasingly concerned due to the terrifying frequency of bandit attacks and killings in Taraba’s southern senatorial region.

The senator representing the zone in the national assembly applauded the approach of president Tinubu’s administration to tackling insecurity.

He insists that the attacks in his constituencies will certainly cause a food crisis if it is not checked.

He wants the federal government to declare a state emergency following the recent killing of more than 50 villagers by bandits in his Constituency.

He said bandits have ravaged the two local government areas particularly Ussa where majority of the farmers have fled to other areas for safety.

The state Commissioner of police says security operatives are working to bring the situation in Ussa and Takum local government under control

Stakeholders and residents want the federal and state government to put measures in place that will guarantee the safety of lives and property.

The state government believes the recent recruitment of local hunters to complement efforts of security agencies will strengthen efforts to rid the states of bandits.