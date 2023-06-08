Members of Taraba State House of Assembly have called on Governor Kefas Agbu to declare state of emergency in security following the recent killings of over 200 people by bandits in four local governments of the state.

The local governments are: Takum, Ussan, Wukari and Karim-Lamido as well as Yangtu, a Special development area of the state.

In a motion of matter of urgent public importance raised by the lawmakers from the troubled local governments, a member representing Takum I, Hon. Abubakar John Tanko Yusuf lamented that farmers in their various constituencies could no longer go to farm again for fear of been killed.

The state government was also advised to direct the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide relief materials like: food stuffs, building materials and medical facilities to over 20,000 victims displaced in order to alleviate their sufferings from the attacks by the bandits.

While the lawmakers want Taraba State Government to liaise with its Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Gombe and Plateau States counterpart for Joint Border Security patrol in order to curb trans-boarder criminal activities.