The House of Representatives has called on the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Rubadu, to declare ongoing killings in Mangu local government and surrounding communities in Plateau State, as a National emergency.

This is on a day the Speaker announced the composition of a 9-member Committee to screen the recently appointed Service Chiefs.

Mangu local government area of Plateau State has been a theatre of war in the past months.

At the last count, more than 300 lives have been unjustly terminated by suspected militia, several people injured and more than 18000 displaced.

Dachung Bagos, representing Jos South Jos East federal constituency of Plateau State, rises on a matter of urgent public importance to seek an end to the orgy of killings that has become the affected area.

He says there is urgent need to nip the activities of the gunmen in the bid to stop likely annihilation.

Lalu Ishaya is the new member representing Mangu/Books federal constituency.

Like Bagos, he seeks the presence of the Mobile Police force squadron to safeguard lives and properties in the area.

About six weeks after the removal of petrol subsidy, the House wants the federal government to lift the ban on sale of the commodity in communities close to land borders

Ogun legislator, Adegboyega Isiaka, says his constituents suffer untold hardship as a result of the ban.

The House is also to probe alleged unfair relocation of traders at Apo Market in the FCT.

