The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector General of Police to end recurring killings of young girls for rituals.

This comes on a day the House resolved to probe the funds spent so far by the National Population Commission on the suspended national population and housing census.

In recent times, there have been sustained killings of young girls, mostly undergraduates, by their supposed boyfriends.

Twenty-year old Justina Otuene, a student of Biochemistry, University of Port Harcourt, was the latest victim.

She was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Damian Okoligwe, also an undergraduate of the same university last week.

Rivers State lawmaker, Awaji-Inombek Abiante brings a motion of urgent public importance on the need for an immediate action to end the ritual killings.

Lawmakers are to investigate the money spent on the suspended national population census.

The House is also worried by the exit of Nigerian graduates to other countries in search of greener pastures.

It calls on the government to develop a policy that will stem the tide of unsustainable brain drain from Nigeria

In another motion, legislators tasked the government to declare a state of emergency on Ideato roads in Imo State.

This is sequel to a motion sponsored by member representing the area, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

A bill to limit endless stay in office in Acting Capacity by government officials, sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu and six others scaled second reading.

The bill seeks to amend the Interpretation Act, 2004 to provide conditions for appointment and assumption of offices in acting capacity.

Meanwhile, the House Committee on Aviation says it is set to synergize with all key actors to give Nigerians the democratic dividends of a highly innovative and productive sector.

The Chairman gave the promise at the inaugural meeting of the committee

The House postponed consideration of its legislative agenda to next Thursday to enable members peruse the document and be able to make informed contributions.