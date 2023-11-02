The federal ministry of works has postponed the comprehensive repairs of the third mainland bridge by a week.

The repairs will now start on Monday, 6th of November.

Federal controller of works in Lagos, Olukorede Kesha said this in a telephone conversation on Wednesday. The repairs were supposed to begin at midnight on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The repair works will begin with the ramps connecting Oworoshoki to Adekunle and Lagos- Island (Adeniji Adele ) to Adekunle.

The controller of works noted that these two ramps will be closed to traffic by 7am on Monday, 6th November, 2023 for 5 weeks, however, motorists will still be able to use the main carriageway to the Island.