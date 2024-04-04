The Federal Government, has reopened the Third Mainland Bridge months after it was closed for repairs.

In the same vein, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority also appealed to motorists to maintain speed limits while driving on the long stretch of the newly renovated Third Mainland Bridge linking Mainland and other parts of the State.

General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki gave the appeal while addressing Officers of the Agency whose purview falls within the Third Mainland Bridge operational areas.

According to Mr Bakare-Oki, the rehabilitated bridge is fascinating to drive on without any impediments, as such it may be tempting and risky not to observe the speed limit thereby resulting in untoward consequences for motorists.

He however, cautioned car owners and drivers to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before playing the bridge as the Agency would not tolerate any avoidable obstacles capable of hindering vehicular movements on the flyover.