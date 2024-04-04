In Northern Nigeria, learning achievement in primary grades is low with many pupils unable to read.

The Partnership for Learning for all in Nigeria, a seven-year project funded by the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and the British Council is seeking to improve learning outcomes and increase school enrollment.

According to British Council, the ‘PLANE programme’ is being implemented by a consortium of organisation led by DAI.

In Kano state, stakeholders, including teachers and guardians have received immersive training to equip them with the necessary tools to engage students effectively in other to increase literacy.

The British Council notes that the programme’s strategic interventions encompass foundational skills development, education in emergency situations, and community-centered initiatives, all aimed at fostering sustainable improvements in Nigeria’s education sector.

At This year’s edition of the AL project in Kano, School principals and teachers say the intervention will reduce the number of children struggling with basic reading skills.