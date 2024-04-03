The need for government and humanitarian partners to ensure improved enrolment of girls into school, is one sure way stakeholders believe would go a long way in addressing issues of child labour and gender based violence.

They made their views known during a meeting in Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital.

About two million people have been displaced and ten million in need of life saving assistance in Borno State due to the Boko Haram insurgency.

In such circumstances, women and girls face challenges in securing their safety, as they bear the brunt of sexual and gender-based violence in addition to no access to education.

Victims get little or no psychosocial support, due to poor access to healthcare facilities and the fear of stigma.

It is against this backdrop that Catai, Casfod, and Frad Foundation brought together stakeholders from the education sector to brainstorm on how best to improve the enrollment of the girl child in school.

Stakeholders at the meeting believe that this project would go a long way in providing easy access to education for girls affected by insurgency.