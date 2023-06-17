Several stakeholders in the education sector of Lagos State have suggested the creation of investment clubs in secondary schools nationwide to promote financial literacy among students.

This proposal was discussed during the 2023 Financial Literacy Day Seminar, which was organised by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) for selected schools in Lagos State themed “Plan Your Money, Plant Your Future.”

The establishment of investment clubs in secondary schools is a commendable initiative that will equip students with practical knowledge and skills in financial management.

One of the participants at the event, a Director at the Ministry of Education, Lagos State, Mr. Adeyemi Adebayo while appreciating the NDIC for the lecture, assured the organisers that the Ministry of Basic Education Services would work towards the establishment of the invesment clubs within schools across Lagos State given it’s importance.

According to him, it will help students imbibe the culture of saving and proper money planning in the early stage of life.

For his part, the Principal of Immaculate Heart Comprehensive Secondary School, Mr Morenikeji Badejo stated that catching the students young on financial literacy was a good initiative.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, (NDIC) organised the seminar as part of its efforts in commemorating the 11th annual Global Money Week, (GMW), that was held worldwide between the 20th to 26th of March, 2023.

GMW is an annual global awareness-raising campaign that emphasizes the importance of ensuring that young people are financially aware from an early age and gradually acquire the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and behaviors required to make sound financial decisions and achieve financial well-being and financial resilience.