The Police Command in Ekiti State has arrested eight suspects alleged to be involved in several bank robberies in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ogundare Dare, told newsmen on Friday in Ado-Ekiti that four suspects were also arrested for receiving stolen properties, and four others for sundry crimes.

He said that the notorious robbery gang was allegedly involved in attacks on several banks in the state, including banks in Oye and Iyin where lives were lost in 2018 and 2019.

The Commissioner of Police said that the gang members were arrested by the Command Rapid Response Squad (RRS) following credible intelligence.

Dare said that the command had intensified efforts to arrest other fleeing members of the robbery gang.

According to the Commissioner of Police, all the arrested suspects have confessed to the commission of the crimes.