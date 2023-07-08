World Bank Assisted Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment(AGILE AF Project) has commended the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal for his determined commitment towards improving education in the State.

This is coming as the Governor approved the payment of the State Counterpart Fund without any delay

State Project Coordinator AGILE AF Project-Zamfara, Sa’adatu Abdu Gusau gave the commendation shortly after submitting required documents for the take-off of AGILE AF Project in Zamfara State to the World Bank Office in Abuja

Sa’adatu says Zamfara has been missing a lot of educational-related opportunities in the past, adding that Governor Lawal’s Administration has assures her full-fledged support to ensure an effective implementation of the project

She further restated that the Adolescent Girls Education under her watch will enjoy massive constructions, renovations of schools, Digital Skills Acquisition and Financial Support for both girls and their caregivers among other components of the project.

Advertisement

She, therefore, appealed to the people of the Zamfara to support Governor Dauda Lawal led Government and AGILE AF Project-Zamfara Team for the overall educational development of adolescent girls and the State at large.

Zamfara is one of the northern states where girl child enrollment in western Education is low, but Governor Lawal assures that he is committed to Deploying all available means to change the narrative for Good.

Education is one of the seven points agenda of Governor Dauda Lawal and had over times assures of given it the needed attention.

Two hundred Zamfara indigent Students will benefit from scholarship recently secured by the Governor, all in his quest to encourage Education in the state.